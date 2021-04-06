The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 213.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.87% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $35,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after buying an additional 301,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

