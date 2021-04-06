The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

