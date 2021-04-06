The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.10. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 23,077 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

