The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

HD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.15. 54,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,127. The company has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $315.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

