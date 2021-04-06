The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $26,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after acquiring an additional 864,638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 821,573 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

