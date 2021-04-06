The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.55. 11,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 355,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,598 shares of company stock valued at $31,603,311. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Lovesac by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

