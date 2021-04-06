The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,548 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,369,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,667 shares of company stock worth $83,251,006 over the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.