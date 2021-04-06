The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,995 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 184.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $2,802,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $588,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 7,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $143.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

