The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

CRWD stock opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

