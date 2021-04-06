The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and a PE ratio of 257.20.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

