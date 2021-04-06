The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director Sells $2,037,843.94 in Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 962,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,969. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

