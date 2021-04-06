The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.32. 6,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

