The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.46. 9,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

