The Pulse Beverage (OTCMKTS:PLSB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Pulse Beverage Co. (OTCMKTS:PLSB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. The Pulse Beverage shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 71,495,645 shares trading hands.

The Pulse Beverage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLSB)

The Pulse Beverage Corporation produces, markets, sells, and distributes beverages in North America. It offers lemonade, limeade, and coconut water products under the Natural Cabana brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct store delivery and direct to retail channel. The company was formerly known as Darlington Mines Ltd.

