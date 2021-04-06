The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.40

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.40 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 195.68 ($2.56), with a volume of 76634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.53).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.08. The company has a market cap of £927.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.