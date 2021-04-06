The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.40

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.40 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 195.68 ($2.56), with a volume of 76634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The company has a market cap of £927.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.08.

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.