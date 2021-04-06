The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Reaches $428.88 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $428.88 million and $162.78 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00127551 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.