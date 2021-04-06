The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of The Shyft Group worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Shyft Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

