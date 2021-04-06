The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

SMPL stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

