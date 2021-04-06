The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Insider Sells $348,199.75 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Southern stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 2,862,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,821. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

