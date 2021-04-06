The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $47,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.