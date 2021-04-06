The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Acquires C$136,242.00 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney purchased 50,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311,774 shares in the company, valued at C$17,041,789.80.

Ian William Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ian William Delaney purchased 6,100 shares of The Westaim stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,165.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Ian William Delaney purchased 165,000 shares of The Westaim stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00.

Shares of CVE:WED traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 274,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,249. The firm has a market cap of C$386.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The Westaim Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.54 and a twelve month high of C$2.79.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

