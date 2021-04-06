THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.51 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $21.51 million and $1.95 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011660 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.