Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

