Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.26. 396,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,371. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

