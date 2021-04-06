Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 6.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $4,802,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

TMO stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,071. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.52 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

