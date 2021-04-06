Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $120.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00294737 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00031962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.17 or 0.03374561 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

