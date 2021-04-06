Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $145.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00328627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034196 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

