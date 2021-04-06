THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Tops $12.57 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and $507.93 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $12.57 or 0.00021748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00657318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

