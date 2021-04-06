Thingschain (TIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,067.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $201,639.28 and approximately $8,067.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.52 or 0.99660755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098764 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001699 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

