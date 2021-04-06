Thomas Cregan Sells 875,000 Shares of EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) Stock

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) insider Thomas Cregan sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.51), for a total transaction of A$4,296,250.00 ($3,068,750.00).

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Cregan sold 875,000 shares of EML Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.78), for a total transaction of A$4,628,750.00 ($3,306,250.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

