Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 683 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. The stock had a trading volume of 633,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.