Thomson Reuters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,241% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. 243,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,663. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $90.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $7,356,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.