THORChain Price Reaches $9.44 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00016227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $122.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.91 or 0.00754676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011920 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

