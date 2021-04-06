Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $34,759.61 and $60,406.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00406695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004900 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

