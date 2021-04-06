ThoreCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,881.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $11,323.87 or 0.19454369 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $981.62 million and $45,881.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00288572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.00753939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011896 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

