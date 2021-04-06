Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 1,203.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $788,613.10 and $5,290.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00058068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00704356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

