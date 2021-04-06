Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Trading Up 6.8%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 39,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 52,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.