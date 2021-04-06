Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Cap of $193.18 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $193.18 million and approximately $91.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00364308 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002203 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.