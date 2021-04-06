Tidal Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $1.18 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $23.42 million and $1.18 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00286566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.00751306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.01 or 0.99809954 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,114,081 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

