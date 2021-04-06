Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Tops $3.11 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $3.11 million and $118,254.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

