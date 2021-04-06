Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Up 0.7%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.84. 71,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 113,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on TF. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 85.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.56. The firm has a market cap of C$715.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.92%.

In related news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at C$95,015.70.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

