Time New Bank Hits Market Cap of $12.81 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $12.81 million and $810,049.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00662114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031208 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

