TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.73

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 5312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $562.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 55.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.