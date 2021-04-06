Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Head-To-Head Survey

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3.88% 5.59% 2.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 2 8 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $8.97 billion 1.12 $481.99 million $0.09 19.89 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $38.89 billion 1.24 -$84.00 million $0.12 100.33

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

There is no company description available for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, other logistics services, and inland services, such as container storage, bonded warehousing, empty depot, and local transportation; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities, including offshore towage and salvage activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.