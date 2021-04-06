Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $82.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005818 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.