Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Titan Medical stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $196.05 million, a P/E ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

