TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.83 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00003348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $103.21 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00656290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031102 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

