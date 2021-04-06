TitanSwap Trading 63.1% Higher This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $119.22 million and $14.59 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00003810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00686697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

