Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 134,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,027,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
TLSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.41.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
