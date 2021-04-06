Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 134,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,027,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

TLSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

